New Zealand scraps 5G auction and opts to allocate spectrum directly to operators

Comms
News
Published: 13 May 2020 - 10:43 a.m.

The New Zealand government has decided to forego its proposed 5G auction, opting instead to allocate spectrum directly to the country’s mobile network operators at a knock down price.

The move was prompted by the economic uncertainty accompanying the global Coronavirus pandemic.

The government has allocated 60 MHz of 3.5 GHz spectrum each to Spark and 2Degrees, whilst Dense Air has been allocated 40 MHz. Vodafone has not yet been allocated any 5G spectrum, although it already launched 5G services using its existing spectrum earlier this year.

Operators will be charged NZ$250,000 per ($150,000) per 10 MHz of spectrum.

“Securing 3.5 GHz spectrum was critical for the rollout of a full suite of 5G services, so we would like to acknowledge the government for facilitating the allocation, which will enable us to proceed with our planned 5G roll out at pace," said Spark chief executive Julie Hodson.

The move is a sign of the New Zealand government’s desire to safeguard its growing digital economy, with analysts a recent study compiled by the NERA Economic Consulting group estimating that the rollout of 5G in New Zealand could be worth between $5.7 billion and $8.9 billion per year.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Comms News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Hydroponic vertical farm to launch in Abu Dhabi
    50 Hotels in the Middle East: Millennium & Copthorne Makkah Al Naseem to Palazzo Versace Dubai
      Michelin-starred restaurant to use mannequins during social distancing
        Dubai furniture designer Custom No.9 launches new e-commerce site
          GP Global appoints Max Carnegie-Jones as lead for UK bunkering business

            More related galleries

            50 Hotels in the Middle East: Fairmont Ajman to JA Beach Hotel in Dubai
              Three interior design projects in Dubai that give us a taste of the outdoors
                Wilson Associates talk us through the interiors of the new Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers
                  Summertown Interiors fits out Royal Ahrend's Healthcare Innovation and Inspiration Studio
                    IN PICS: Satellite images show the world’s deserted airports