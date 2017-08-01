China Telecom Global and Angola Cables partner to boost connectivity between Asia, Africa and Lat-Am

China Telecom Global has announced that it will partner with Angola Cables to bolster their long haul links between Asia, Africa and Latin America.

The two companies will launch an express transmission route to connect three BRICS countries (China, South Africa and Brazil) via the South Atlantic Cable System (SACS).

China Telecom Global will then be in a position to extend its global reach by accessing the robust, high capacity network comprising the WACS, SACS and Monet subsea cable systems of Angola Cables including their Points of Presence (PoP’s) and data centres in Africa and Latin America.

“Africa is a rapidly growing market, and we at China Telecom Global have been building up our service capabilities in the market since 2010. Our relationship with Angola Cables underlines our strong commitment towards improving regional connectivity and supporting our local partners in growing their international presence,” said Changhai Liu, managing director of China Telecom (Africa and Middle East) Limited.

“We are very excited about the collaboration with Angola Cables. With this cross-continental express route, we can better serve the growing demand for digital connectivity and business interactions between Asia, Africa and South America - including the BRICS countries,” he added.