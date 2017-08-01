China Telecom Global and Angola Cables partner to boost connectivity between Asia, Africa and Lat-Am

Comms
News
Published: 14 May 2020 - 1:37 p.m.

China Telecom Global has announced that it will partner with Angola Cables to bolster their long haul links between Asia, Africa and Latin America.

The two companies will launch an express transmission route to connect three BRICS countries (China, South Africa and Brazil) via the South Atlantic Cable System (SACS).

China Telecom Global will then be in a position to extend its global reach by accessing the robust, high capacity network comprising the WACS, SACS and Monet subsea cable systems of Angola Cables including their Points of Presence (PoP’s) and data centres in Africa and Latin America.

“Africa is a rapidly growing market, and we at China Telecom Global have been building up our service capabilities in the market since 2010. Our relationship with Angola Cables underlines our strong commitment towards improving regional connectivity and supporting our local partners in growing their international presence,” said Changhai Liu, managing director of China Telecom (Africa and Middle East) Limited.

“We are very excited about the collaboration with Angola Cables. With this cross-continental express route, we can better serve the growing demand for digital connectivity and business interactions between Asia, Africa and South America - including the BRICS countries,” he added.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Comms News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Unilever Food Solutions Arabia announces food photography webinar
    Wizz Air going ahead with 22 Airbus deliveries, CEO confirms
      Dubai gives green light for hotels to reopen beaches
        Hydroponic vertical farm to launch in Abu Dhabi
          Michelin-starred restaurant to use mannequins during social distancing

            More related galleries

            50 Hotels in the Middle East: Oman's Al Bustan Palace to Dubai's Burj Al Arab Jumeirah
              50 Hotels in the Middle East: Fairmont Ajman to JA Beach Hotel in Dubai
                Three interior design projects in Dubai that give us a taste of the outdoors
                  Wilson Associates talk us through the interiors of the new Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers
                    Summertown Interiors fits out Royal Ahrend's Healthcare Innovation and Inspiration Studio