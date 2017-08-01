Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier launches Europe’s first 800G Network

Deutsche Telekom’s international wholesale unit, Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier, has launched the first European 800G network connecting its data centers in Vienna, Austria.

The new network was built in collaboration with Ciena and will provide customers with far higher speeds and efficiency. This is particularly important to facilitate the use of IoT, cloud computing and video services.

The 800gbps transmission was successfully implemented between data centers in Austria and validated for stability and error rates in a live environment.

The technology innovation, which is based on higher spectrum efficiency, will allow Deutsche Telekom to transport eight 100G of data traffic in less than 100Ghz of spectrum and is optimised for high-capacity 100GE and 400GE customer interface connectivity. It is the industry’s first solution that can transport 2x400GE across a single 800G wavelength.

“We pride ourselves on always being a step ahead and this move will push us over the threshold. It will help us achieve a significant industry milestone by delivering the first 800G network in Europe. With it, we will increase network capacity and efficiency, and create a more adaptive network that can meet our customer’s needs now and into the future,” said Rolf Nafziger, senior vice president, Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier.

Deutsche Telekom intends to implement Ciena’s WL5e with its 6500 and Waveserver 5 platforms, managed by Ciena’s Manage, Control and Plan (MCP) domain controller.

“The telecoms sector in EMEA is among the most competitive in the world, so it is essential that telcos continually offer newer, faster and more reliable services to stand out from their competitors. We have many shared values with Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier and have enjoyed working with them to deploy innovations across their pan-European network, and we are especially proud to work with them on this first 800G deployment for Europe,” stated Jamie Jefferies, vice president and general manager, EMEA, Ciena.