Digicel denies China Mobile approach for Pacific assets

Caribbean based international telco, Digicel has issued a strongly worded statement, categorically denying reports that China Mobile had made an approach to acquire its assets in the Pacific.

A report in the Financial Review on Thursday claimed that China Mobile had enquired directly regarding the acquisition of Digicel’s Pacific business unit, which operates in Vanuatu, Tahiti, Papua New Guinea, Fiji and Samoa.

“We can categorically state there is no basis to this whatsoever and that no approach has been made to us,” Antonia Graham, head of communications for Digicel Group, told journalists from Reuters in an emailed statement.

Any prospective acquisition made by a Chinese telco in the region would meet with significant resistance from the Australian government, who has followed the US government’s lead in banning Chinese technology firms from participating in its own 5G network build out.

Digicel is struggling under a significant debt pile of around $6.7 billion and has large repayment dates looming over the course of the next two and a half years. It may look to offload some of its non-core assets in a bid to raise cash and lower its debt.