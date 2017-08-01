President Trump extends US ban on Huawei for another 12 months

US President, Donald Trump, has extended his executive order banning US firms from working directly with Chinese tech giant Huawei, for a further 12 months.

The original ban was due to expire on the 15th of May 2020, but President Trump has extended the ban for at least another 12 months. While the executive order does not mention Huawei by name, it forbids US firms from working with companies placed on its banned entities list.

The ban has hit Huawei hardest in preventing it from accessing Google’s Android operating systems on its smartphone handsets. The deal will also hit US tech firms, with whom Huawei spends billions of dollars every year.

“Restricting Huawei from doing business in the US will not make the US more secure or stronger; instead, this will only serve to limit the US to inferior yet more expensive alternatives, leaving the US lagging behind in 5G deployment, and eventually harming the interests of US companies and consumers,” a Huawei spokesperson told reporters from the Belfast Telegraph.

Huawei is the world’s biggest supplier of 5G network technology and the second largest producer of smartphone handsets.