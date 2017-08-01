STC Group and Nokia sign a strategic 5-year Master Frame Agreement

Saudi based telco, STC Group has signed a five-year Master Frame Agreement (MFA) with Finnish tech vendor Nokia, to further strengthen their strategic partnership.

The agreement will streamline the buying process of Nokia’s latest equipment, software and services, allowing STC Group to introduce innovative services faster to its subscriber base.

This will allow STC Group to ramp up its deployment of cutting edge network technologies such as 5G, Internet of Things (IoT), IP & Optical network technologies, and customer experience management from Nokia’s end-to-end portfolio for mobile and fixed networks.

“This strategic partnership with Nokia, supports Saudi Vision 2030 focused on leveraging advanced technologies for digital transformation and growth of the country, aligning with stc Rawafed Programme that aims to enhance local content,” said Nasser Suliman Al-Nasser, STC Group CEO.

“We strive to introduce advanced technologies and services faster as a true pioneer and enrich our subscribers’ lives,” he added.

The agreement was remotely signed due to COVID-19 pandemic, purely relying on software innovations and demonstrating the power of AR and AI, in a first for the Middle East region. These technologies enabled Virtual signing ceremony in a digital environment.

“We are committed to bringing our technology innovations to STC in an agile manner, and supporting STC Vision to be a world-class digital leader, empowering innovative services and platforms for digital transformation. This agreement is a major milestone in the STC-Nokia strategic ties and is a strong testimony of the solid relationship we have built with STC over the years,” said Amr K. El Leithy, SVP of the Middle East and Africa market at Nokia.