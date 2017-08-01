STC and Nokia launch AgileWAN services in Bahrain

Published: 18 May 2020 - 7:32 a.m.

STC Bahrain has announced that it will partner with Nokia to launch software defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) services across the country. STC AgileWAN is a service that will provide the required agility, flexibility, visibility, control and security to the way customers connect their network to the central or cloud resources.

With STC AgileWAN, business customers will benefit from a multitude of features to have enhanced security, optimised network performance and efficient management of their applications, thereby ensuring end-to-end visibility and control.

“In efforts to live up to our commitment by offering ICT managed services that will help business customers in enhancing and improving their experience, we are pleased to collaborate with Nokia Nuage Networks to offer the next-generation software defined network solutions. A remarkable milestone in investing towards Bahrain’s digital future, our STC AgileWAN service provides a greater flexibility and control of customers’ network operations, which allow businesses to focus on their core competencies while empowering them to move forward into the future,” said Eng. Nezar Banabeela, CEO, STC Bahrain.

STC AgileWAN provides advanced features to businesses of all sizes across various industries such as financial, healthcare, retail and more. Thus, assisting business customers to increase their productivity, boost their user experience and reduce IT operating costs.

“The Nuage Networks SD-WAN 2.0 solution will enable STC Bahrain to better manage the network by providing a consolidated view of the entire network including branches, data centres and public cloud on a single dashboard. This not only helps in enhancing overall performance, but also significantly brings down the cost of network management. The solution allows STC Bahrain to use innovative features like automation, network segmentation and cloud connectivity to provide new-age digital services to their customers. This will allow STC Bahrain to play a crucial role in advancing the digital transformation of enterprises and organizations in the region,” said Sunil Khandekar, CEO, Nuage Networks.


