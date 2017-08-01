Intelsat extends educational partnership with Mindset Networks in Africa

Published: 19 May 2020 - 10:07 a.m.

Intelsat has formally extended its partnership with Mindset Network NPC to ensure that students, teachers and healthcare professionals across Africa have access to free educational television and online content.

Intelsat is the operator of the world’s largest integrated satellite and terrestrial network, and Mindset Network NPC provides award-winning educational materials across Africa.

Intelsat has partnered with Mindset since the nonprofit was founded in 2002, providing free access to satellite capacity and technology that allows Mindset to rapidly and efficiently broadcast and IP multicast its educational content to over 1,600 schools and 1,025 healthcare facilities across just South Africa.

This partnership extension comes at a time when nearly 300 million students throughout Africa have been impacted by school closures and other learning disruptions due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to UNESCO. Given the scope and scale of the impending crisis sweeping across Africa, Mindset and Intelsat are offering a free, unencrypted channel that allows governments, departments of education, broadcasters and nongovernmental organisations across Sub-Saharan Africa within Intelsat’s satellite coverage area to downlink and redistribute Mindset’s Learn channel.

“Intelsat values its long-standing partnership with Mindset Network, and we look forward to continue helping deliver Mindset’s important educational resources to students and at-risk-youth throughout Africa,” said Intelsat’s regional vice president for Africa, Brian Jakins.

“With a long history of connecting people, communities and governments across the continent, Intelsat is committed to Africa’s digital transformation. Intelsat exists to connect people, so they can realise their true human potential, and partnerships like the longstanding one we have with Mindset are illustrative of how we do just that.”

“We are incredibly grateful to Intelsat for helping us in our mission, and we are getting closer to Nelson Mandela’s dream to ‘Make every home, every shack or rickety structure a centre of learning,’” said Mindset Network CEO, Dylan Green.

