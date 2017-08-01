STARZPLAY partners with Zain to boost customer acquisition and make content access easier than ever

Published: 19 May 2020 - 9:43 a.m.

STARZPLAY, a leading subscription video on demand service, has partnered with Zain to offer streamlined payment options for existing and would-be subscribers.

STARZPLAY will accelerate customer acquisition through Direct Carrier Billing (DCB) integration, signing agreements with Zain in three countries – Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Iraq. This also marks STARZPLAY’s first-ever DCB integration in Iraq – providing seamless access to its video content for Zain’s 15.7 million customers across the country.

“We’re really excited about this strategic partnership with Zain, as it means we can make watching our premium content even easier for millions of Zain subscribers in KSA, Kuwait and Iraq. Who doesn’t want hassle-free payments, no extra bills or paperwork, and access to binge-worthy series and blockbuster movies on demand? This is a great opportunity to continue to broaden our reach and connect with those new audiences across the MENA region that we know will love STARZPLAY,” said Maaz Sheikh, Co-founder and CEO at STARZPLAY.

DCB is a critical success factor for reaching mass audiences across MENA markets, where not all would-be-subscribers have access to a credit card – especially those younger demographics who prefer to consume their content on demand. Making payments through local telecom operators as part of their standard prepaid or post-paid bills is quick and convenient and means they can watch STARZPLAY’s killer content straight from their phone, or at home via smart TV or games console.

STARZPLAY has strategic partnerships with 21 telcos across the region including Etisalat Group, du, STC, Mobily, Orange Group, Viva Group, Ooredoo Group, Maroc Telcom – offering subscription via prepaid and post-paid mobile to subscribers.


