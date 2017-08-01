Ericsson wins yet another 5G deal in China

Swedish tech giant, Ericsson, has won another 5G deal in China with state owned telcos China Telecom and China Unicom.

Ericsson will provide solutions for both indoor and outdoor sites, using spectrum in the 3.5 GHz and 2.1 GHz bands.

“The Ericsson Radio System product portfolio will facilitate the CSPs’ Standalone (SA) 5G RAN build. 3.5GHz and 200MHz wideband 5G radio solutions will serve shared network building needs for high-call-volume while 2.1GHz 5G radio solutions will support the mixed deployment of 3G, 4G and 5G networks. This will help China Telecom and China Unicom to quickly achieve coverage breadth and depth,” Ericsson said in a statement to the press.

Ericsson is supplying 5G network technology to all three of China’s mobile network operators, as the country embarks on the world’s most comprehensive and ambitious 5G network buildout.

Earlier this week, China confirmed that it had accrued more than 65 million 5G subscribers during the initial phase of its 5G rollout, between its biggest two operators. China Unicom has not yet revealed how many 5G subscribers it has of its own.