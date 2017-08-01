Ericsson wins yet another 5G deal in China

Comms
News
Published: 20 May 2020 - 12:25 p.m.

Swedish tech giant, Ericsson, has won another 5G deal in China with state owned telcos China Telecom and China Unicom.

Ericsson will provide solutions for both indoor and outdoor sites, using spectrum in the 3.5 GHz and 2.1 GHz bands.

“The Ericsson Radio System product portfolio will facilitate the CSPs’ Standalone (SA) 5G RAN build. 3.5GHz and 200MHz wideband 5G radio solutions will serve shared network building needs for high-call-volume while 2.1GHz 5G radio solutions will support the mixed deployment of 3G, 4G and 5G networks. This will help China Telecom and China Unicom to quickly achieve coverage breadth and depth,” Ericsson said in a statement to the press.

Ericsson is supplying 5G network technology to all three of China’s mobile network operators, as the country embarks on the world’s most comprehensive and ambitious 5G network buildout.

Earlier this week, China confirmed that it had accrued more than 65 million 5G subscribers during the initial phase of its 5G rollout, between its biggest two operators. China Unicom has not yet revealed how many 5G subscribers it has of its own.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Comms News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

German designers develop anti-COVID playground
    ExtraHop introduces Reveal(x) 360 for unified threat visibility and control across on-premises, cloud, and IoT
      Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways forced to cut hundreds of jobs this month
        Registration opens for ATM Virtual
          Bidfood UAE launches home delivery app

            More related galleries

            In Pictures: Bishop Design creates concept hotel in China for the millennial market
              Photos: Staycation offers across Dubai hotels
                50 Hotels in the Middle East: Rove Downtown Dubai to Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah
                  In Pictures: Design K leads design project for Oman's first eco-supermarket
                    50 Hotels in the Middle East: Millennium & Copthorne Makkah Al Naseem to Palazzo Versace Dubai