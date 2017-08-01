Etisalat Group CEO Al Abdooli to leave the company

UAE based telco Etisalat has announced that its chief executive officer, Eng. Saleh Al Abdooli, has resigned from his position at the company.

His Excellency Obaid Humaid Al Tayer, chairman of Etisalat Group, and the members of the board directors thanked Al Abdooli for the efforts he made and the accomplishments achieved for Etisalat Group during his tenure as Group CEO and his 28 years of service to the company.

The company’s board of directors has appointed Eng. Hatem Dowidar as acting CEO for Etisalat Group. Dowidar currently serves as CEO International for Etisalat Group.

Dowidar has been with Etisalat Group since 2015, when he joined the company as chief operating officer. He was quickly promoted to the position of chief executive officer for international operations in 2016. Prior to joining Etisalat Group, Dowidar worked extensively with Vodafone Group.

During Al Abdooli’s tenure as Etisalat Group CEO, the company grew to become the region’s most valuable telecoms brand and has led the way in launching 5G mobile networks in its home market of the United Arab Emirates. Etisalat Group has over 150 million subscribers across its international portfolio.