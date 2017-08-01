ZTE and China Unicom begin 6G research

Published: 20 May 2020 - 11:19 a.m.

ZTE and China Unicom have signed a strategic cooperation agreement to explore the possible scope and scale of 6G – the sixth generation of mobile network infrastructure.

The pair will explore the limits of three dimensional connectivity, Terahertz communication, and the integrated communication and sensing. ZTE and China Unicom will also verify the feasibility of these technologies through both the verification tests and the prototyping trials to achieve the 6G network performance targets, such as the peak data rate of 1 Tbps and user experience data rates of 20 Gbps.

“As per the agreement, ZTE and China Unicom will give full play to their own innovative advantages in the 6G field. Based on China Unicom's network and service situation, both sides will jointly explore the prospect and technical trends of 6G, in a bid to achieve the strategic and coordinated development of both parties,” a ZTE spokesperson said.

The research will pave the way for sixth generation mobile networks to start making an appearance by the year 2030 and will provide an insight into what we can expect from the next generational shift in mobile connectivity.


