Huawei to invest $200m in computing ecosystem during 2020

Published: 21 May 2020 - 7:52 a.m.

As it concluded the 17th edition of its Global Analyst Summit Huawei announced that it intends to invest $200 million this year in computing ecosystems, to bolster telcos cloud offerings.

Throughout 2020, Huawei will invest $200 million in the computing ecosystem and will help to support 2 million developers worldwide. By cultivating product innovation and optimising business models, Huawei aims to give partners more ways to develop digital applications and fully tap into data value for business benefits.

On the second day of the summit, Huawei also highlighted how intelligent IP networks accelerate intelligent connectivity.

"2020 is the first year for commercial use of intelligent IP networks. The entire industry has witnessed a historic shift of IP networks from Internet IP in the World Wide Web era to video-driven All IP, and is now on the way to intelligent IP oriented at the 5G and cloud era. Huawei will keep proactively increasing investment in super capacity, intelligent experience, and autonomous driving to build end-to-end intelligent IP networks for customers," Kevin Hu, president of Huawei's data communication product line.

Huawei executives also provided insights into the company’s latest 5G core network strategy and its dedication to building a 5G core network based on the CORE factors: cloud native, one core, real-time operation, and edge computing. Based on 5G Deterministic Networking (5GDN), the 5G core network will deliver innovative service solutions including 5G MEC, network slicing, and 5G LAN, providing differentiated network capabilities and a deterministic networking experience.
