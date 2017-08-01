Raxio Data Centre unveils 9 local fibre carriers ahead of launch

Raxio Data Centre has today unveiled nine new local fibre carriers who have been signed on at the Namanve-based carrier-neutral facility. The local fibre carriers will provide reliable internet connection to enable seamless data connections at competitive prices.

These nine local fibre carriers are: Africell Uganda Limited, Airtel Uganda, Bandwidth and Cloud Services Group (BCS Group), Csquared, Liquid Telecom, MTN Uganda, National Information Technology Authority-Uganda (NITA-U), Roke Telkom and Uganda Telecom Limited (UTL).

Speaking at the unveiling, the General Manager of Raxio Data Centre James Byaruhanga stated that this move would see customers enjoy the benefits of a carrier neutral data centre.

“We are happy to unveil these nine local fibre carriers who all represent efficiency and high quality in connectivity. As a carrier neutral data centre, our customers will have multiple local fibre carriers to select from; this provides geographical and physical redundancy and diversity to support their critical business operations” said Byaruhanga.

In light of the current socio-economic challenges, Raxio Data Centre is encouraging customers to view an outsourced carrier neutral data center as a better way of supporting their business operations as it enables multiple points of connectivity redundancy, resilience in service, optimal uptime, and diversity in options to select from.

In addition, local fibre carriers are also going to have an extended reach to more customers which in turn leads to business growth as connectivity providers. By having a point of presence at Raxio Data Centre, the local fibre carriers can get closer to their current and potential customers / partners to maximise market penetration and optimise return on investment (ROI).

With this new move, Raxio Data Centre plans to attract more customers from a diverse number of industries, including banking, financial services, content & media, government & non-governmental, education, healthcare, retail & e-commerce, utilities, transport, energy, as well as technology and communications driven industries, among many others.