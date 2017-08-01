Dell and Google Cloud launch new solutions

Dell Technologies and Google Cloud have announced the launch of the Dell Technologies Cloud OneFS for Google Cloud, to help organisations control exponential data and application growth and ease the flow of files across their private clouds and Google Cloud.

Dell also is reducing the barrier of entry and improving overall capabilities for hybrid cloud deployments with additional Dell Technologies Cloud advancements. Customers now can move workloads across public and private clouds with greater flexibility and adopt a hybrid cloud approach that best fits their needs while reducing costs. According to Forrester, customers using Dell Technologies Cloud over the course of three years could see an incremental return on investment of more than 170 per cent and recoup their costs in fewer than six months.

“Data and workloads exist everywhere – at the edge, in core data centers and public clouds. And, while data and apps are multiplying, IT resources and budgets are not. For companies to turn their data into competitive differentiators, they need a way to manage it seamlessly and consistently, no matter where it resides,” said Deepak Patil, senior vice president and general manager, Cloud Platforms & Solutions, Dell Technologies.

“Dell Technologies Cloud brings the best of the public cloud to the data center and the best of the data center to the public cloud, removing complexity so companies can spend less time managing their infrastructure and more time delivering value to their customers.”