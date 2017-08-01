Intelsat launches end-to-end managed cellular backhaul solution, to fast track 4G and 5G rollouts

Intelsat has launched an end-to-end managed backhaul service, that will help mobile network operators fast track their 4G and 5G deployments, including those in rural and hard to reach parts of the US.

Much of the US is rural, and there are still many areas where communities, farmers, ranchers, tourists, industrial and construction workers, and emergency personnel currently have no access to mobile broadband coverage.

With Intelsat CellBackhaul as part of their network planning strategy, MNOs of any size can cost-effectively offer mobile broadband coverage to these areas – connecting more subscribers, land areas, roadways and IoT devices. In addition to expanding their coverage areas, MNOs can utilize Intelsat CellBackhaul for network densification, and to provide backup coverage, ensuring their subscribers stay connected, anywhere they go.

“We innovate to help our customers connect more people, places, and devices they otherwise would not be able to connect, and we do that on a global scale,” said Intelsat’s director of product management for networks, Gerry Collins.

“Our service will enable our US mobile network operators to quickly and cost-effectively expand their coverage and bring connectivity into unserved and underserved areas, including many previously considered unreachable or unprofitable.”

As an end-to-end cellular backhaul managed service, Intelsat CellBackhaul includes all of the elements an MNO requires for cellular-backhaul purposes:

• Network-design consultation

• Connectivity from the MNO’s cell sites to their core network over Intelsat’s high-performance integrated space and ground network

• Satellite antenna and modem, plus additional equipment installation and maintenance options

• Guaranteed Service Level Agreements (SLAs)

• 24×7 network-operations support

As the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) moves forward with its planned $9 billion 5G Rural Fund, as much as 67 per cent of the US landmass in 49 states and three US territories could be eligible for funds to bring 5G into rural communities and support connectivity needs of American farms and ranches – a tremendous opportunity for US MNOs.