Save the date: CommsMEA and Netnumber put network security under the microscope

Published: 25 May 2020 - 8:19 a.m.

With connectivity playing an intrinsic role in our day to day lives, now more than ever, there has never been a more crucial time to ensure that our telecommunications networks are as secure as they can possibly be.

On the 10th of June 2020, CommsMEA and Netnumber will broadcast a one hour free-to-view webinar, which will explore the challenges and opportunities involved in securing the Middle East and Africa’s telecommunications network infrastructure.

With the Covid 19 pandemic forcing hundreds of millions of people across the world to work and study from home, broadband connectivity has become the lifeblood of our daily digital lives. Without it, economies around the world would be powerless to mitigate the effects of the pandemic, plunging the world into an era of economic uncertainty. Connectivity has never been as critical to our daily lives as it is today.

Mobile network operators and fixed line service providers are scrambling to add the requisite capacity to deal with the surge in demand on their networks. In doing so, they must ensure that no strategic weak links are left in the network’s security chain – so how do you balance stratospheric network expansion with cutting edge security?

During the webinar we will speak to a panel of distinguished industry experts, as we explore the key aspects of network security in the region.

Entitled “Why next generation connectivity demands cutting edge security” the one hour presentation will provide a window onto the key challenges facing the industry today.

Keep checking CommsMEA for your opportunity to register for the webinar. Until then, remember to keep the date free.

Save the date:

“Why next generation connectivity demands cutting edge security”

12 noon, Wednesday 10th June 2020

