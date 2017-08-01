Bharti Telecom to reduce stake in Bharti Airtel and raise $1 billion

Comms
News
Published: 26 May 2020 - 10:18 a.m.

Bharti Telecom group has announced that it is to reduce its stake in India’s third biggest telco, Bharti Airtel, raising close to $1 billion in the process to pay down its debts.

Reports in the Indian press suggest that Bharti Telecom will reduce its stake in Bharti Airtel from 38.79 per cent to 36.04 per cent. The sale of the 2.75 per cent stake is expected to raise close to $1 billion.

The sale will be conducted with JP Morgan India, with an individual share price of 558 rupees ($7.37) per share.

Like all of India’s telcos, Bharti Airtel is enduring a torrid time at present, as the industry struggles to break even through a combination of wafer thin trading margins and spiraling levels of debt.

Last week the country’s department of telecoms announced that it would be delaying its proposed 5G spectrum auction until at least 2021, due to a lack of appetite from operators. Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio had all publicly stated that the proposed reserve price was too high for them to consider participating.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Comms News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Dubai's Folly by Nick & Scott unveils home recipe packages
    Anantara announces sanitation programme for MICE facilities
      GlobalData report: Middle East remains on track to bring significant refining capacity online over next 15 years
        Schneider Electric, AVEVA extend partnership to deliver end-to-end solution for multi-site and hyperscale data centre
          Emirates Responds To Claims It Is Planning To Cut 30,000 Jobs

            More related galleries

            In Pictures: Bishop Design creates concept hotel in China for the millennial market
              Photos: Staycation offers across Dubai hotels
                50 Hotels in the Middle East: Rove Downtown Dubai to Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah
                  In Pictures: Design K leads design project for Oman's first eco-supermarket
                    50 Hotels in the Middle East: Millennium & Copthorne Makkah Al Naseem to Palazzo Versace Dubai