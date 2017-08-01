Ethiopian govt to sell off 40% stake in Ethio Telecom to international investors

Comms
News
Published: 27 May 2020 - 11:45 a.m.

The Ethiopian government is set to sell off a 40 per cent stake in state owned Ethio Telecom to private, international investors, as the country begins opening up its telecoms market.

The government will also make 5 per cent of shares in the company available for purchase by the general public Ethiopia’s State Minister of Finance, Eyob Tekalign Tolina, told journalists from the Reuters news agency.

The Ethiopian government will retain ownership of the remaining 60 per cent of Ethio Telecom.

In addition to selling off the stake in Ethio Telecom, the Ethiopian government is also set to auction off two 15 year licences to prospective mobile network operators to provide services across the country. The licences are expected to raise over $1 billion in revenues for the government.

The opening up of the country’s telecoms market is an enticing prospect for telcos around the world looking to secure a foothold in Africa’s second most populous nation, and the wider region of East Africa. Vodacom Group, MTN Group Ltd, Orange SA and Helios Towers have all expressed an interest in acquiring a licence in the country.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Comms News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Schneider Electric and AVEVA Extend Partnership to Deliver End-To-End Solution for Multi-Site and Hyperscale Data Center
    FedEx Express donates 4,000 meals over Ramadan
      Trina Solar publishes its Vertex module technology white paper, unveiling a brand new technology platform
        Valrhona organises web series to support restaurateurs
          Six Senses Zighy Bay GM paraglides into resort

            More related galleries

            In Pictures: Bishop Design creates concept hotel in China for the millennial market
              Photos: Staycation offers across Dubai hotels
                50 Hotels in the Middle East: Rove Downtown Dubai to Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah
                  In Pictures: Design K leads design project for Oman's first eco-supermarket
                    50 Hotels in the Middle East: Millennium & Copthorne Makkah Al Naseem to Palazzo Versace Dubai