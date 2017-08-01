Netcracker wins network modernisation contract with A1 in Southern Europe

Netcracker has announced that A1 Telecom Austria Group is extending an IT transformation project that leverages Netcracker’s award-winning suite of OSS solutions.

As part of the agreement, Netcracker will modernise the existing multitenant, cloud-based Resource Inventory solution that supports services across Bulgaria, Croatia, Serbia and Slovenia. This multiyear joint development initiative also includes Netcracker’s professional services, enabling the provider to rapidly enhance its Resource Inventory modernization while improving the overall customer experience.

“Netcracker’s multitenant, cloud-based Resource Inventory solution gives us the ability to reap the benefits of scale, cost and consistency,” said Alexander Dimitrov, CEO of A1 in Bulgaria. “This solution gives us additional flexibility and empowers A1 Bulgaria to quickly launch new services and capabilities, including 5G services, consistently for our customers across our multiple geographies.”

Netcracker’s cloud-based, Digital OSS solution includes Netcracker Framework, Resource Inventory, Workflow Management, Discovery and Reconciliation and Network Planning and Design. The enhanced solution will provide A1 Telecom Austria Group the benefits of even faster time-to-market for new services, greater operational visibility and consistent Resource Inventory processes across the service provider’s multicounty footprint. Utilizing Netcracker’s professional services will ensure that all digital transformation goals are met quickly and efficiently.

“We are excited to work with A1 Telecom Austria Group to jointly develop business-aligned solutions and services that enable the company’s evolution towards 5G and other advanced offerings,” said Yaniv Zilberman, vice president of Sales, Europe at Netcracker.

“We look forward to extending our partnership with A1 Telecom Austria Group and supporting their digital transformation initiatives over the coming years.”