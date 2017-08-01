Sweden enters the 5G era

Swedish telcos have launched the country’s first 5G network services in three major cities across the country.

All three of Sweden’s mobile network operators launched their next generation mobile networks earlier this week, with subscribers in Stockholm, Gothenburg and Malmo to access 5G services.

Tele2 claimed the crown of becoming the first operator in Sweden to launch 5G services, when it turned on its network on the 24th of May. Tele2 launched its 5G services using 80MHz of C-Band spectrum. Tele2 claims that its customers will have access to speeds in excess of 1 Gbps from the off.

“I am immensely proud of the fact that we now reveal what will be Sweden’s first real, and most encompassing, 5G network. It will be even faster and more secure than our award-winning 4G network, which has enabled services like Spotify, Netflix and Skype and become a natural and fantastic part of people’s lives. With 5G comes unlimited possibilities,” said Anders Nilsson, CEO and President of Tele2.

Telia Company said that it would deploy an extra 60 base stations during June to beef up coverage in Stockholm, when it launched its own 5G services. The company hopes to expand its network to 12 towns and cities across Sweden by the end of the year.

“Our networks have never been more important to lives and livelihoods, than now. Telia’s 5G launch lays the foundations for the next phase of digital transformation, with innovation, sustainability and security as three critical pillars, and we are proud to be doing this launch, in partnership with Ericsson. As we roll-out 5G across Sweden, we will open up new user experiences and accelerated innovation in areas such as entertainment, healthcare, manufacturing and transport, that will collectively strengthen and protect everyone living and working in Sweden, and Swedish competitiveness in the world,” says Allison Kirkby, president and CEO of Telia Company.

The country’s third MNO, Three Sweden, has also expanded its own 5G test network in Stockholm, with aspirations to offer full coverage across the capital by the end of 2020.