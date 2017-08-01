Telenor sharpens its focus in Scandinavia with creation of Nordic Hub

Published: 27 May 2020 - 7:47 a.m.

Norwegian telco, Telenor, has refocused its business model in Scandinavia, creating a Nordic Hub to oversee its operations across its home market.

The creation of the Nordic Hub will help stimulate growth in the Nordic markets and will focus on pushing cutting edge technologies, such as 5G and IoT applications.

EVP Jukka Leinonen will continue in his roles as head of Nordics and CEO of DNA in Finland. Jesper Hansen, current CEO of Telenor Denmark, will join as the Nordic Hub’s chief operating officer, from the 1st August.

“With a strong presence in the four Nordic markets, we are pursuing further growth opportunities across the region, through best-practice sharing, resource pooling and scaling of innovative products and solutions. This will increase customer value and improve the overall quality, service and experience in all Nordic markets,” says Jukka Leinonen, head of the Nordics.

Working closely with the company’s Nordic CEOs, the Nordic Hub team will enable greater collaboration across the region, and help to identify cost saving synergies going forward.

The move follows Telnor’s decision to create an Asian Hub to house its international subsidiary businesses across Asia.

“With Jukka at the helm of this united and collaborative force, we are well-positioned as a strong Nordic telco competitor. We recently merged our clusters in Asia (creating Asia Unit) as well as established a new Asia Hub (1 May 2020), with Jørgen C. Arentz Rostrup as head of Asia. These steps help to ensure that we are fit for the future, ready to uncover new growth, and at all times keeping our increasingly advanced customers connected to what matters most,” says Sigve Brekke, president and CEO for Telenor Group.

