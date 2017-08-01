Huawei CFO will face US extradition hearing in Canada

Comms
News
Published: 29 May 2020 - 8:55 a.m.

Huawei’s chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, will face an extradition hearing in Canada, after a senior judge ruled against an acquittal.

Last year, Huawei’s CFO was arrested in Canada at the behest of US officials. Wanzhou is accused of violating sanctions against Iran by US officials.

Lawyers representing Ms Wanzhou claimed that Canada should release her immediately, given that Canada was not party to those economic sanctions against Iran.

However, the judge ruled that Meng Wanzhou must face an extradition trial, which could see her extradited to the US to face charges.

The ruling elicited a strong reaction from Beijing, and could impact on Chinese – Canadian relations going forward.

Huawei Canada issued a statement reiterating its support for the company’s CFO.

"Huawei continues to stand with Ms. Meng in her pursuit for justice and freedom," the statement read.

"We expect that Canada's judicial system will ultimately prove Ms. Meng's innocence. Ms. Meng's lawyers will continue to work tirelessly to see justice is served."

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Comms News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Dalet Solutions earn DPP 2020 security certification for production and broadcast
    UAE property market use VR tech to sell units
      BMW launches eSport tournament in the Middle East
        COVID-19 Intensifies the Urgency to Expand Sustainable Energy Solutions Worldwide
          How to shine marble flooring with Sheraton Dubai Creek

            More related galleries

            In Pictures: Bishop Design creates concept hotel in China for the millennial market
              Photos: Staycation offers across Dubai hotels
                50 Hotels in the Middle East: Rove Downtown Dubai to Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah
                  In Pictures: Design K leads design project for Oman's first eco-supermarket
                    50 Hotels in the Middle East: Millennium & Copthorne Makkah Al Naseem to Palazzo Versace Dubai