Huawei CFO will face US extradition hearing in Canada

Huawei’s chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, will face an extradition hearing in Canada, after a senior judge ruled against an acquittal.

Last year, Huawei’s CFO was arrested in Canada at the behest of US officials. Wanzhou is accused of violating sanctions against Iran by US officials.

Lawyers representing Ms Wanzhou claimed that Canada should release her immediately, given that Canada was not party to those economic sanctions against Iran.

However, the judge ruled that Meng Wanzhou must face an extradition trial, which could see her extradited to the US to face charges.

The ruling elicited a strong reaction from Beijing, and could impact on Chinese – Canadian relations going forward.

Huawei Canada issued a statement reiterating its support for the company’s CFO.

"Huawei continues to stand with Ms. Meng in her pursuit for justice and freedom," the statement read.

"We expect that Canada's judicial system will ultimately prove Ms. Meng's innocence. Ms. Meng's lawyers will continue to work tirelessly to see justice is served."