Airtel partners with Altiostar for India’s first 4G vRAN rollout

Published: 3 May 2020 - 9:14 a.m.

Bharti Airtel has deployed Altiostar’s open virtual radio access network (vRAN) solution across its networks in India, making it the first Indian operator to deploy vRAN technology.

Airtel will deploy vRAN-based 4G network technology, leveraging Altiostar’s open vRAN solution, across multiple major cities in India. The solution has 5G ready software and would provide seamless evolution to 5G using the same architecture.

“As a customer obsessed brand, we at Airtel are consistently strengthening our network architecture with innovative technology break-through. An Open vRAN is one such solution which is essential for the deployment of next-generation 4G and 5G technologies efficiently as we take mobile broadband to the masses.” said Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel.

“We look forward to closely working with Altiostar for our vRAN deployment which is a significant aspect of our network strategy,” he added.

The radio access network represents a costly portion of a network’s operating costs and by partnering with Altiostar’s Open vRAN software, Bharti Airtel can facilitate further innovation and cost efficiencies in their radio networks.

With cloud-based open vRAN technologies being the cornerstone for network slicing, Bharti Airtel is also setting the foundation for rolling out 5G services, applications and multiple use cases.


