China Mobile and Huawei hit new heights with 5G

Comms
News
Published: 3 May 2020 - 8:30 a.m.

China Mobile and Huawei have announced that they have deployed 5G connectivity at the summit of the iconic Mount Everest.

The pair deployed 5G base stations at an altitude of 6,500 metres. Coupled with the launch of the Gigabit optical fibre network at the altitude of 6,500 meters, Huawei enabled China Mobile to run its dual Gigabit network on Mount Everest for the first time.

China Mobile used Huawei’s end to end 5G network equipment, deploying base stations at Mount Everest Base Camp at an altitude of 5,300 meters, the Transition Camp at 5,800 meters and the Forward Camp at 6,500 meters.

“Huawei’s 5G AAU and SPN technologies are applied at these base stations, where network maintenance and optimisation are done by a dozen of network specialists who station 24/7 in regions at altitude of 5,300 meters and above to ensure smooth network operations,” a Huawei spokesperson said in a statement to the press.

As well as being good publicity for both China Mobile and Huawei, the deployment of 5G on Everest will enable the sharing of huge quantities of data from research facilities and mobile expeditions in the field.


