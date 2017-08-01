Etisalat launches ‘Easy Prepaid’ services for business customers in the UAE

Comms
News
Published: 3 May 2020 - 10:54 a.m.

UAE based telco Etisalat has announced the launch of its ‘Easy Prepaid’ service for business customers in the UAE, which will allow users to enjoy prepaid features on their existing postpaid mobile plan.

The new hybrid capability allows customers to switch between prepaid and postpaid features without the need to change their existing number. They can also recharge their credit, make out-of-bundle calls and subscribe to add-ons using standard prepaid tariff rates.

“The launch of ‘Easy Prepaid’ reinforces our commitment to deliver flexible value propositions that address our customers’ needs amidst the current global phenomenon. For the first time in the UAE, our valued business postpaid customers can now enjoy a unique offering that empowers them with additional freedom and convenience to use the same line for their personal communication needs,” said Esam Mahmoud, senior vice president, small and medium business, at Etisalat.

The new hybrid capability empowers all employees who are on postpaid plans not only to make personal local and international calls, but also to pay for m-parking and other value added services using their prepaid credit.


