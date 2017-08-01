SmarTone launches 5G in Hong Kong, using spectrum sharing tech to speed up deployment

SmarTone has announced that it has launched 5G service in Hong Kong, using spectrum sharing technology from Ericsson to reduce costs and speed up deployment.

By deploying Ericsson’s Dynamic Spectrum Sharing technology, SmarTone was able to deploy 5G services using existing 4G spectrum.

In doing so, SmarTone has becomes the first mobile operator in Asia to deploy Ericsson Spectrum Sharing, dynamically allocating spectrum based on user demand on a 1 millisecond basis. The award-winning solution, which also allows for the efficient use of existing Ericsson Radio System infrastructure, is the most economically feasible way to deploy 5G on existing bands. It enables wide 5G coverage from day one – making more efficient use of spectrum and delivering superior user performance.

In March of 2020, Ericsson and SmarTone, announced a five-year contract for the deployment of 5G in Hong Kong. Ericsson is the sole supplier of SmarTone’s 4G network and will continue as their sole 5G vendor – extending the companies’ 28 years of partnership.

The latest agreement also includes Ericsson’s Dual-Mode 5G Core, enabling SmarTone to quickly launch advanced services and run efficient operations through a cloud-native solution combining Evolved Packet Core (EPC) and 5G Core architectures. This will allow SmarTone to extract more business value out of its network.

With SmarTone’s launch, Ericsson now has 40 live 5G networks in 22 countries. Ericsson’s live networks are part of the 91 commercial 5G agreements or contracts the company has with unique operators globally, of which 48 are publicly-announced 5G deals.