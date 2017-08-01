TRAI proposes new, 11 digit number for Indian mobiles

The Telecoms Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has proposed adding an extra digit to Indian mobile numbers to cope with surging demand for mobile connectivity.

The move would see the standard Indian mobile number increase from 10 digits to 11

“Switching from 10 to 11 digits with first digit for mobile number as ‘9’ would give a total capacity of 10 billion numbers,” TRAI said in its recommendations to the telecom department.

“With the current policy of allotment after 70 per cent utilisation, this would suffice till India has seven billion connections,” TRAI added.

According to a report in The Economic Times of India, also claimed that machine to machine SIM cards, as well as portable internet dongles would be reallocated a 13 digit number, to prevent over use of the net 11 digit numbers.

India currently has around 1.2 billion active mobile subscriptions, making it the world’s second largest telecoms market place, after China.