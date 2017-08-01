Red Hat and Ingram Micro sign distribution agreement across MENA

Published: 31 May 2020 - 12:44 p.m.

Open Source specialist Red Hat has announced that it has signed a new distribution agreement with Ingram Micro, to offer Ansible, Open Source, Open Shift, and Cloud solutions to enterprises across the Middle East and Africa region.

Covering all Gulf and Levant countries, in addition to Egypt, Morocco, Algeria, and Tunisia, the partnership guarantees the provision of products that will contribute toward Automation, IT Optimisation, Digital Transformation, and Cloud-Native development within the financial, public, healthcare, and telecommunications sectors.

"At Red Hat, we are committed to helping our customers in their endeavors to develop cloud-native applications, and integrate, automate, secure, and manage complex environments. The distribution agreement with Ingram Micro represents the latest milestone in fulfilling our obligations and realizing our vision. We look forward to witnessing businesses in various sectors across the MEA enhance their services through our solutions," said Adrian Pickering, Middle East regional general manager, Red Hat

Channel partners and end customers benefit from the capabilities to build smarter with Red Hat solutions on a hybrid platform that offers portability, choice, and support. At the same time, they can sell differently – growing their business, building revenue streams, creating long-term relationships with a flexible subscription model, engaging with customers based on their needs, accessing new markets, and developing upsell opportunities. Service with confidence is also made possible by building trust and developing deeper relationships through professional and operational service offerings that empower customers, while reach expansion is achievable with Red Hat solutions as customers join an active, growing ecosystem of partners and benefit from access to new markets.

"Creativity, agility, and resourcefulness reinforce a competitive, entrepreneurial spirit, as does looking ahead to the future with the ambition to achieve more. Ingram Micro customers continuously strive to elevate their operations and services with a view to a long and successful future. Red Hat solutions will undoubtedly help them in achieving their goals and objectives, and we are delighted to be collaborating with Red Hat to help entities across an array of sectors," said Ali Baghdadi, senior vice president and chief executive, META region, Ingram Micro.


