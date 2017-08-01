Telia announces the departure of Christian Luiga as company CFO

Swedish telco Telia Company has announced that its CFO, Christian Luiga will leave the company in September 2020.

Luiga has held various positions at Telia Company, since he joined the firm in 2009. He will continue to report to the company’s CEO, Allison Kirkby, until the conclusion of his notice period on the 15th of September 2020.

“Christian has been an important part of Telia Company’s executive management for many years and has, with his strong leadership and business acumen, been a driving force for many of the changes that the company has done during this time. I want to direct a special thank you to Christian for his time as acting CEO; a task he has performed with big commercial focus and engagement says Lars-Johan Jarnheimer,” chair of the board.

Douglas Lubbe will step into the role of acting CFO while the company continues its search for a permanent replacement for Luiga.

“Christian has done an excellent job throughout his time at Telia and during these last eight months as he steered the Company as acting CEO. I am especially grateful for his desire to ensure the CEO transition was handled in the best possible way, and I look forward to him helping me get off to the fastest possible start, during the next few months,” says Allison Kirkby.