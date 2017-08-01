Vodafone Egypt and TPAY Mobile launch digital payment services on Google Play

Published: 4 May 2020 - 10:55 a.m.

Egypt’s largest mobile network operator, Vodafone Egypt, has launched Direct Carrier Billing (DCB) on the Google Play store, in association with TPAY Mobile.

TPAY Mobile is one of the leading digital payment enablers in the Middle East and Africa. Through this partnership TPAY Mobile, which operates in the UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, in addition to seven other countries, Vodafone Egypt’s subscribers will be able to purchase from Google Play and conveniently charge the payments to their mobile phone bill or deduct them from their airtime balance.

For the first time in Egypt, all of the 41 million Vodafone subscribers have the option to purchase paid apps, games and in-app content without using credit cards from inside Google Play store in a safe, secure and simple way.

“We are committed to provide a seamless, secure, convenient and safe digital payment experience to all our users. Using TPAY Mobile’s payment platform will help Vodafone Egypt’s customers to make payment transactions from the Google Play store and other digital merchants in a secure and safe way. We are delighted to be able to offer a safe and convenient payment solution to thousands of consumers and retailers in Egypt and the region, and we look forward to work with our partners to continue to set new benchmarks for the sector in Middle East & Africa,” said Sahar Salama, founder and chief executive officer of TPAY Mobile.


