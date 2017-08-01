IBM and Red Hat launch new edge computing solutions for the 5G era

Comms
News
Published: 5 May 2020 - 11:06 a.m.
US based tech specialist Red Hat and its parent company IBM has announced the launch of a new services of solutions backed by a broad ecosystem of partners to help enterprises and telcos speed up their transition to edge computing in the 5G era.

The launch combines IBM’s experience and expertise in multicloud environments with Red Hat’s industry-leading open source technology, which became part of IBM last year.

“In today’s uncertain environment, our clients are looking to differentiate themselves by creating more innovative, responsive user experiences that are adaptive and continuously available – from the data center all the way out to the edge,” said Denis Kennelly, general manager, IBM Hybrid Cloud.

“IBM is helping clients unlock the full potential of edge computing and 5G with hybrid multicloud offerings that bring together Red Hat OpenShift and our industry expertise to address enterprise needs in a way no other company can.”

With new edge services, IBM Business Partners and open multicloud solutions from IBM, enterprises will be able to tap into the potential of 5G to support crucial uses like emergency response, robotic surgery or connected-vehicle safety features that benefit from the few milliseconds latency saved by not having to send workloads to a centralised cloud.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Comms News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Comment: Airlines likely to be smaller post-COVID
    GSCCO receives Hyundai container vessel from THE Alliance
      Global investment slowdown to hike oil prices and cause 5mbpd undersupply in 2025
        Over $85bn of 2020 oil and gas expenditure erased
          GlobalData report: Over $85bn of 2020 forecast expenditure erased from oil and gas sector

            More related galleries

            Photos: UAE Hotel restaurants delivering iftar meals
              Photos: Dishes from Nammos Dubai
                In pictures: Australia's 'Delivered Live' show
                  Photos: Il Borro Tuscan Bistro delivery service
                    Photos: Five-star spas across Dubai