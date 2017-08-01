Nokia appoints new president for its enterprise division, as Kathrin Buvac leaves the company

Finnish tech giant, Nokia, has announced that Raghav Sahgal will be appointed as president of Nokia Enterprise and will become a member of the Nokia Group Leadership Team, as Kathrin Buvac prepares to leave the company to pursue new opportunities.

Buvac will step down from the Nokia Group Leadership Team on the 31st of May, with Sahgal joining on the 1st of June.

“Nokia’s commitment to our fast-growing Enterprise business remains strong, and I am pleased that we have an excellent leader in Raghav Sahgal, who is ready to take on the position of President, Nokia Enterprise,” said Nokia’s president and chief executive officer, Rajeev Suri.

“Raghav has a demonstrated record of success in his current role in Nokia Software. I look forward to him joining the Group Leadership Team and building on the strong momentum and fast growth we have in the enterprise segment.”

Sahgal brings a wealth of industry experience to the role, and originally joined Nokia in April 2017 from NICE Systems, where he served as president of the Asia Pacific and Middle East regions.

Raghav has also held a number of executive and senior leadership positions with Oracle, Comverse, CSG, Kenan and Lucent. He holds a Bachelor of Science and Engineering degree in Computer Engineering from Tulane University and a Master of Science from the University of Maryland, USA. He also attended the General Management Program at Harvard Business school.

With more than two decades of experience at Nokia, Buvac leaves to pursue new opportunities.

“Kathrin has been with Siemens, Nokia Siemens Networks and then Nokia for close to 20 years, and I both understand and support her desire to take on a new challenge,” said Suri.

“Kathrin has held key leadership positions at Nokia, including Chief Strategy Officer, and has been at the heart of many of our transformational changes, including the turnaround of Nokia Siemens Networks and the acquisition of Alcatel-Lucent. In her most recent role as President of Nokia Enterprise, she led Nokia’s entry into a new customer segment focused on enterprise networks and industrial automation, delivering profitable, double-digit growth.”