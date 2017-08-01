Zain deploys full traffic management portfolio across its 4G and 5G networks in Kuwait

Zain Kuwait will deploy Enea’s full suite of traffic management solutions to boost performance of its 4G and 5G networks in the country.

Kuwait has one of the world’s highest mobile penetration levels with 7 million mobile subscriptions in a country of just 4 million people, putting its mobile penetration levels at 168 per cent. With Kuwaiti’s being some of the heaviest consumers of data in the world, this shows the intense demand for capacity on the country’s mobile network infrastructure.

“Zain Kuwait is an innovative pioneer in the region with an outstanding track record, having deployed the first mobile network in the Middle East,” said Nawaf Algharabally, chief technology officer of Zain Kuwait.

“Our partnership with Enea ensures that we deliver outstanding subscriber experience by putting the right solutions in place to provide smoother video streaming and improved Internet browsing. This solution enables us to optimise video streaming and deliver the highest in-country download speeds, regardless of whether the content is encrypted.”

Zain Kuwait has deployed Enea’s network management solution to ensure that its subscribers do not suffer a degradation of service experience during particularly busty periods, such as long wait times and degraded video quality. Zain Kuwait is using the Enea Openwave Encrypted Video Manager, which enables transparent classification of encrypted video flows to balance picture and playback video quality in real time according to radio network conditions.

Additionally, the solution features the Enea Openwave TCP Accelerator to maximise download speeds for both 4G and 5G, and the Traffic Classifier to augment application and encrypted content classification.

“Zain is an outstanding example of a truly innovative operator. Our research in the Middle East shows that video buffering can be a major frustration that causes subscribers to abandon a video within just six seconds, which often is enough to make a subscriber switch to another operator. By deploying Enea Openwave technology, Zain Kuwait is future-proofing its 4G and 5G networks and ensuring they’re equipped to manage the rising levels of encrypted video traffic to deliver outstanding QoE for their subscribers,” said John Giere, president of Enea’s Openwave division.