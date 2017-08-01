Ericsson wins another 5G contract in China

Ericsson has won another 5G contract in China, as China Mobile selects the Swedish tech giant to supply kit for its 5G radio access network (RAN) and 5G core for the second phase of its nationwide new radio (NR) standalone rollout.

As part of the new deal, China Mobile will extend its 5G RAN partnership with Ericsson to encompass 17 provinces, with the deployment of Ericsson Radio System products and solutions, as it seeks to further roll out 5G services across the country.

Ericsson will also provide 5G core network equipment in two major regions, covering five provinces. The 5G Core network will be deployed on NFVI along with Ericsson Dynamic Orchestration. As part of a previous agreement, Ericsson is also providing Cloud VoLTE, Cloud Unified Data Management (UDM) and Policy.

“Ericsson and China Mobile have continuously worked together to develop, validate, and test 5G technologies and applications. This includes proactively developing products for China Mobile's 5G network deployment as well as customizing 4G/5G compatible network solutions. The extended cooperation on 5G networks is a new milestone in a long partnership that spans nearly 30 years of mobile technology in China,” an Ericsson spokesperson said.

Ericsson has now won 5G contracts with all three of China’s mobile network operators, consolidating its position in the world’s biggest telecoms market.

Ericsson has currently signed 91 commercial 5G agreements and contracts with operators across the world.