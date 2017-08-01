Etisalat partners with Dubai police to enhance online security in the UAE

The Middle East’s most valuable telco, Etisalat, has signed a deal with the Dubai Police Force, providing its subscribers with free access to Dubai Police’s website and mobile application without consuming internet data.

The move will allow residents and citizens in the UAE to more easily access Dubai Police’s range of online solutions.

The Initiative is part of Dubai Police’s continuous efforts to make the emirate the safest city in the world.

In addition to Dubai Police’s website and mobile app, Etisalat customers can access other online services available for individuals, establishments and visitors, upload or download data, without consuming their internet data. The three-month initiative began on 15th April 2020.

“Based on our confidence in the public’s cooperation with the police which establishes safety and stability, we have facilitated the public with the ability to report any violations or disturbing crimes through a new service called ‘Police Eye’. This programme enables individuals to easily report various security violations such as suspicious gatherings, suspicious vehicles, begging, massage cards, and other illegal practices,” said Brigadier Jamal Salem Al Jalaf, Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation (CID) at Dubai Police.

Dubai Police’s mobile application is available for download on Android and iOS app stores and supports seven international languages, namely English, French, Chinese, German, Russian, Spanish and Arabic.

“During these difficult times, Etisalat is committed to support all sectors in the UAE and to participate - with its technical teams and digital capabilities – in government initiatives that gives them an opportunity to serve the community. We at Etisalat are proud to collaborate with Dubai Police by deploying our extensive network to contribute in the security and safety of the community in line with the Dubai government’s objective of making the city the safest in the world,” said Abdulla Ebrahim Al Ahmed, senior vice president, Government Sales, Etisalat.