Sparkle takes fibre pair on Google’s Curie submarine cable

Comms
News
Published: 6 May 2020 - 1:50 p.m.

Italian subsea connectivity specialist, Sparkle, has agreed to take a fibre pair on Google’s Curie cable, which connects the US with Chile, via a series of landing stations in Central America.

Sparkle’s new fibre pair on Curie will be fully integrated with Sparkle’s global backbone, increasing redundancy and offering a fourth diversified route to directly connect South and North America, complementing its 2017 addition of the Seabras-1 cable in the Atlantic.

“Thanks to these newest highways, Curie in the Pacific and Seabras-1 in the Atlantic, Sparkle offers the best performance in terms of latency and robustness through its pillar connectivity service City2City and its global Tier-1 IP transit service Seabone.

“With this latest investment Sparkle is even more able to cater to the huge data demand driven by new technologies, media platforms and cloud-based services, requiring omnipresent internet connectivity,” a Sparkle spokesman told members of the press.

Sparkle has focused its international expansion plans on improving connectivity in the heavily underserved Southern Hemisphere. By taking a fibre pair on Curie, Sparkle will give itself additional options when routing its traffic from South America to North America and onward to the rest of the world.


