Telefonica Deutschland posts strong Q1 figures, despite Covid 19 disruption

Comms
News
Published: 6 May 2020 - 8:37 a.m.

Telefonica Deutschland, the German subsidiary of Spanish telecoms giant Telefonica, has posted strong growth for the first quarter of 2020, showing little signs of any effect of the current Covid 19 pandemic.

First quarter revenues were up by 3.8 per cent on 2019’s figures, standing at €1.846 billion. The vast majority of these revenues came from Telefonica Deutschland’s mobile business, which accounted for €1.65 billion, a year on year increase of 3.4 per cent.

“We have made a good start to the year, we are growing, and our network is getting stronger every day,” said Markus Haas, CEO of Telefónica Deutschland. “The coronavirus pandemic once again shows what a central role we play as a telecommunications provider for the people of this country, but also for our economy and society."

Last month, Telefonica announced that it was planning to sell off its telecoms tower infrastructure in Germany for a reported €1.5 billion.

The deal will see Telefonica’s German subsidiary, O2 Deutschland, sell off 10,000 telecoms sites across the country. The portfolio of towers will be purchased by European holding firm, Telxius.

Telxius currently manages a portfolio of 20,257 telecoms towers across Europe and is 50.01 per cent owned by Telefonica. The deal, which is reportedly a few weeks away from being finalised, would include a lease back arrangement which would allow Telefonica Deutschland to continue to use the towers in its German network.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Comms News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

DuPont collaborates with 'charity: water' to help prevent spread of Covid-19
    ADNOC’s Panorama Digital Command Center generates over $1bn in value, enables an agile response during Covid-19
      ENOC Group implements screening tests and disinfection measures at staff accommodation
        PlayBox Neo powers new TV channels for Minacord Media
          There's now an anti-bacterial covering for natural stones

            More related galleries

            In pictures: Reliving the glorious past of the Digital Studio Awards
              Photos: UAE Hotel restaurants delivering iftar meals
                Photos: Dishes from Nammos Dubai
                  In pictures: Australia's 'Delivered Live' show
                    Photos: Il Borro Tuscan Bistro delivery service