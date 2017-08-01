Three UK signs 5G backhaul agreement with Virgin Media Business

UK mobile network operator, Three, has reportedly signed a deal with Virgin Media to provide mobile backhaul services.

Three will use Virgin Mobile’s full fibre fixed line network to provide backhaul capacity for 3,000 5G cell sites across the country.

ISPreview quoted Peter Kelly, managing director of Virgin Media Business, as saying that the deal would put Virgin Media at the heart of the UK’s 5G mobile network expansion.

“We’re building the high capacity fibre backbone that will link mobile phone masts and cell sites across the country and power the UK’s 5G future,” he said.

“With a powerful network and skilled engineers already in place, our infrastructure will help mobile operators to roll out their 5G network at scale. Virgin Media Business is fast becoming the backhaul bastion for 5G rollout,” he added.

Three already has a number of backhaul agreements in place for its existing 4G network services across the country, with a range of providers including SSE Telecom and Cityfibre.

Three originally launched 5G fixed wireless home services in the UK and has subsequently launched mobile network services across the country.

Virgin Media already provides mobile backhaul services for Vodafone in the UK and is in advanced discussions with Telefonica’s UK subsidiary, O2, over a possible merger.