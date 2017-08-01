Ambani secures $1.5bn investment into debt laden Reliance Industries

Comms
News
Published: 8 May 2020 - 11:57 a.m.

Indian business conglomerate Reliance Industries has raised a reported $1.5 billion, through a sale of a stake in its digital platform unit, Jio Platforms.

This is the third deal that the parent company of Reliance Jio has struck over the course of the month, bringing total investment into the Mukesh Ambani run firm to $8 billion.

Private equity firm Vista Equity Partners is set to take a 2.32 per cent stake in Jio Platforms, for a reported $1.5 billion.

In April this year, Reliance Industries announced that US social media giant Facebook was set to take a 9.99 per cent stake in the country’s biggest mobile network operator, Reliance Jio. The deal bought a reported $5.7 billion to Reliance Industries, which is attempting to pay down its mounting debt pile.

Earlier this week, Reliance Industries announced a $750 million investment from private equity firm Silver Lake.

The Vista Equity Partners deal was disclosed to the Mumbai stock exchange in a bourse filing made by the company on Thursday and was originally reported by the Deccan Herald.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Comms News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

DuPont businesses band together to produce hand sanitizer
    Industry experts tell us how healthcare design will influence the whole industry post-COVID-19
      NASA, Virgin Galactic to help develop high-speed commercial aircraft
        Category focus: Broadcast Executive of the Year 2020
          Astera turns attention to manufacturing face masks

            More related galleries

            In pictures: Restaurants reopening across Dubai
              Dubai's Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates launches Iftar deliveries
                Photos: Iris launches delivery service
                  In pictures: the new DJI Mavic Air 2
                    In pictures: Reliving the glorious past of the Digital Studio Awards