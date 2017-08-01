ZTE to cut 30% of jobs in India, as impact of Covid 19 begins to show

Chinese tech giant ZTE is set to cut jobs in India by around 30 per cent, as a result of the disruption brought about by the current Covid 19 pandemic.

A report in The Economic Times of India suggests that ZTE will cut its workforce in India to just 600 employees. At its peak last year, the Chinese telecoms kit manufacturer employed over 1,000 on the sub-continent.

“Resources aligned by ZTE to manage Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel networks are now cut down to more than half due to financial pressure and falling business," an industry executive told journalists from the Economic Times of India on condition of anonymity.

A second source confirmed that the reason behind the job cuts was that ZTE’s traditional customers, including Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel and BSNL, were progressing with fewer projects as a result of the current Coronavirus pandemic.

According to the ET report, ZTE currently maintains the networks of Vodafone Idea in three districts, Bharti Airtel in two districts and six districts for state owned BSNL.

ZTE has recently been awarded a contract by BSNL to upgrade a portion of its network from 2G to 3G services.