VST Enterprise signs deal to provide 50m digital health passports to 15 countries

International Digital Health Technology firm Circle Pass Enterprises (CPE) has signed a deal with VST Enterprises Ltd (VSTE) the British cyber security company founded by tech entrepreneur Louis-James Davis (31) to integrate its state-of-the-art VCode & VPlatform technologies into the COVI-PASS Digital Health Passport.Powered by VST Enterprises groundbreaking cyber security technology VCode and VPlatform, Circle Pass Enterprises has contracted with VST Enterprises for a fully secure Digital Health Passport - COVI-PASS, to be paired with approved testing kits. CPE is to start shipping orders from next week for the first phased release of 50M COVI-PASS Digital Health Passports to both the private sector and Governments in over 15 countries, including Italy, Portugal, France, Panama, India, the US, Canada, Sweden, Spain, South Africa, Mexico, United Arab Emirates and The Netherlands.

The COVI-PASS Digital Health Passport works on an intelligent colour mapping system (green, amber, red) to authenticate and validate a COVID-19 test providing test history and relevant health information. This allows for accurate data metrics to assess those who have tested positive and negative and the location only of their testing. The COVI-PASS Digital Health Passport can be used as an authenticated gateway for Public Services, Businesses and Employees to manage a safe return to work, life, and safe travel.

“We are delighted to be working with CPE to supply our VCode and VPlatform technology and Digital Health Passport to create COVI-PASS™. It is also very encouraging that so many Governments and Enterprises across the world are engaging and using the COVI-PASS™ Health Passport and approved testing kits.

“We firmly believe that the digital Health Passport alongside Government approved testing kits is the key to removing the lockdown restrictions in a gradual and controlled way. The current technology being trialed using bluetooth and proximity apps is fundamentally flawed because of its privacy issues of real time tracking, the security and data breaches which we are already seeing and being reported and the reticence for citizens to uptake and download the tracing app,” said VST Enterprises CEO Louis-James Davis.