Samsung and VMWare ramp up their 5G focus with new partnership

Samsung and VMWare are to collaborate on an extended 5G partnership, which will help telcos accelerate the rollout of their 5G networks across the globe.

The partnership will see VMWare optimise Samsung’s portfolio of products from Core to Edge to RAN for both containerised network functions (CNFs) and virtualised network functions (VNFs), using VMware Telco Cloud Platform.

“With innovative and open 5G networks beginning to transform the landscape, Samsung sees the value in delivering carrier-grade solutions with VMware that help CSPs easily embrace cloud native technology and efficiently deliver our network functions and services across their 5G networks with automation,” said Wonil Roh, senior vice president and head of Product Strategy and Networks Business at Samsung Electronics.

The extended partnership represents a continuation of the pairs existing working relationship.

As part of the partnership, the companies have been working together at Samsung’s lab to optimise and accelerate the readiness of Samsung’s various VNFs and CNFs, such as vRAN, 5G Core, MEC, Management, and Analytics, with the VMware Telco Cloud Platform.

“The infrastructure supporting 5G will depend on virtualised and containerised network functions delivered from software-defined telco and edge cloud platforms,” said Shekar Ayyar, executive vice president and general manager, Telco and Edge Cloud Business Unit, VMware.

“We are thrilled to be working with Samsung to deliver carrier-grade solutions that leverage the VMware Telco Cloud portfolio to help CSPs seize this 5G moment and transform themselves into leading technology innovators.”