Gigabit home broadband networks enable smart home lifestyles

In 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic changed the production mode of society and people’s lives, driving the popularity of "working from home" and "distance learning" to unprecedented levels. These changes impose higher requirements for the quality of home networks. On the other hand, the accelerated commercial use of 5G mobile communications technology brings challenges and opportunities to fixed broadband networks. What are the core competencies required of home broadband networks in the 5G era? ZTE believes that ultrafast gigabit broadband access and whole-home Wi-Fi coverage enable a superior fixed broadband experience for users and hence will be the direction of home broadband deployment for operators in the age of 5G.

Riding the popularity of interactive home entertainment, 8K, AR/VR and smart home services are seeing explosive growth. Stable access to gigabit broadband, QoS assurance for low-latency services, and a large number of concurrent connections have become essential to home broadband networks. In the 5G era, full-gigabit services delivered over a combination of 5G, FTTH and Wi-Fi 6 are foundational to users enjoying smart home lifestyles.

As a leading provider of communications products and solutions, ZTE leads the industry in trend-setting innovation and provides operators with a full range of CPE products and customization services. ZTE’s Wi-Fi 6 GPON ONTs not only implement stable gigabit broadband access, but also provide home users with the ultimate gigabit Wi-Fi experience. Compared with Wi-Fi 5, Wi-Fi 6 offers more connections, higher throughput, wider coverage, better security and lower latency, making it more suited to the needs of a digital life. The high bandwidth of Wi-Fi 6 allows it to provide reliable connectivity and a smooth experience for distance education services. OFDMA and MU-MIMO, two core technologies of Wi-Fi 6, enable multiple connections and reduce concurrent interference. With these benefits and its own low-latency feature, Wi-Fi 6 is able to deliver an immersive experience for services including VR video and cloud gaming In addition to the ONTs, ZTE also launched a 1+N multi-AP mesh networking solution to help operators easily build controllable and manageable whole-home Wi-Fi networks. By supplying a "seamless" gigabit network experience, ZTE Wi-Fi 6 GPON ONTs accelerate the adoption of smart home services and create a future built on smart applications.





A data report released by research firm Dell’Oro Group shows that ZTE ranked No. 2 worldwide in terms of the market share of CPE shipments (including FTTH CPE and DSL CPE) in Q2 2020. By H1 2020, ZTE's CPE devices had racked up more than 390 million unit shipments and been deployed by 200-plus operators in over 100 countries. Of the top 20 operators, ten have installed ZTE CPEs in their networks. ZTE has been dedicated to the CPE field for 20 years. It constantly bolsters fundamental capabilities and strengthens technological innovation to maintain industry leadership and offer global operators unrivalled products and services.



