Hitachi begins testing Ericsson's 5G-powered industrial IoT solutions at its Silicon Valley research center

Hitachi has begun testing Ericsson's 5G-powered industrial IoT solutions at its Silicon Valley research center in the US.

With this network, Hitachi America will be able to validate new 5G technologies and related solutions it is developing to generate an understanding of their potential value to customers. Hitachi America intends to start by testing manufacturing solutions using the 5G collaborative teleoperation technology co-developed with Georgia Institute of Technology and continue to work closely with Ericsson on joint development initiatives for industry solutions as a result of this new dedicated 5G lab network.



In partnership with Ericsson, Hitachi has installed a dedicated 5G network at its Silicon Valley Research Center in Santa Clara, Calif. The network will leverage 5G and Hitachi America’s platform technology to accelerate the development and demonstrate the value of digital transformation across industries.

“Ericsson has been working with Hitachi and its ecosystem partners to identify use cases for co-development of industry vertical 5G-enabled IoT solutions to meet product pipeline demands as 5G adoption accelerates,” said Erik Josefsson, head of advanced industries, Ericsson.

“This new dedicated 5G network is another proof point in our collaboration moving forward.”

The dedicated 5G network will provide a test environment for Hitachi America and Ericsson to explore 5G solutions in North America, as well as for potential interested customers to join Hitachi’s co-creation approach to accelerate development and validate the value of digital transformation. The combination of 5G and Hitachi’s platform technology has the potential to transform industries across North America.