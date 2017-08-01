Schneider Electric calls on enterprises to embrace digitalisation for a more sustainable future

Schneider Electric has kicked off its Innovation Summit World Tour 2020, a major virtual event series from October 8 to November 26, that connects thought leaders, visionaries, experts, change makers, partners and customers globally to discover the latest digital solutions for a more resilient and sustainable future.

In his virtual keynote address, Jean-Pascal Tricoire, Schneider Electric’s Chairman and CEO, urged attendees to accelerate their digital transformation to better position themselves for the upheaval caused by both the climate crisis and the global pandemic that has swept the world in 2020.

“Across the globe, in just a few months, our lives have changed – and digitalisation has helped us to adapt to the new normal. Digitised remote operations can maintain business continuity, strengthen resiliency, and offer insights to better anticipate and adapt with agility. Digital innovation and connectivity have changed how we work and live together, and can positively change our impact on the environment, and drive economic recovery and sustainability for us all,” he said.

Schneider’s flagship annual Innovation Summits are now in their fifth year. This year’s iteration is the first to take place purely online, with ten regional – and interactive -- events to follow over the coming eight weeks. These will give attendees from around the globe the chance to learn more about the critical role that electrification, digitisation, innovation, energy management and industrial automation can play in the transition towards a lower-carbon world to limit climate change to 1.5°C.