Ericsson’s AI and Analytics hub hits software milestone in Egypt

Swedish tech giant Ericsson has announced that its Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Analytics Hub in Egypt shipped its first Cognitive Software to be used by Ericsson customers worldwide in the design and optimisation of their networks.

Ericsson’s research and development hub focuses on R&D in the fields of AI and Automation, leveraging cutting-edge technologies to create data-driven, intelligent and robust systems for automation, evolution and growth.

“We are excited to reach this milestone and deliver a top-notch technological innovation through our local talent in Egypt. Our AI & Analytics Hub both leverages and collaborates with our customers in order to collectively drive industrialization of new opportunities while enabling access to world-class talent from which we can recruit,” said Eva Andren, vice president and head of managed services at Ericsson Middle East and Africa.

The hub showcases Ericsson’s commitment towards the local Egyptian market and aims to develop local talent in advanced technology areas of Artificial Intelligence and software. It employs data scientists, engineers, AI/machine learning (ML) architects, and software developers, with potential for additional positions in the future.

The AI and Analytics Hub has accelerated the execution of Ericsson's focused strategy in Egypt by using AI and automation technologies to create data-driven, intelligent products and services. Ericsson’s Cognitive Network Design and Optimization Software enables service providers to boost customer experience, increase revenues, optimize CAPEX spend, enhance OPEX efficiency and reduce carbon footprint.

“Ericsson’s AI & Analytics Hub is a step forward in helping telcos find the right blueprint for business transformation. Establishing such a hub in Egypt reaffirms the county’s pioneering position and unique capabilities as a regional leader in ICT services,” said Sameh Shoukry, country manager at Ericsson Egypt.

5G wireless networks with distributed edge compute and access to real-time data in a mobile environment will drive next-generation networks and solutions towards economic and social transformation in all aspects of society. The combination of 5G with AI and ML technologies will be vital in taking advantage of these transformation opportunities.

However, moving into the era of 5G and IoT presents great opportunities but also requires new capabilities, as well as more effective management of costs and complexity. According to Ericsson’s Supercharging Customer Experience through AI and Automation report, 8 in 10 service providers expect an increase in cost and added complexity as a result of adding new technologies. Failing to address the increasing demands on operations may adversely affect the customer experience and increase overall costs. Utilising AI and automation correctly can help operations achieve this.