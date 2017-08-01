Telefonica selects Nokia to support the evolution of its networks and ease transition to 5G and cloud services

Telefonica has chosen Nokia to provide its cloud-native Subscriber Data Management (SDM) software to enhance the security and reliability of its networks, and to drive 5G services innovation.

Nokia’s SDM software will function at the heart of Telefonica UK’s converged mobile core, and will securely oversee crucial functionality for all Telefonica UK networks and services, including 5G.

By controlling network data in a centralised hub and utilising containerised micro services that have only what is required by an application to efficiently and autonomously manage all subscriber data and services, SDM increases both reliability and operational efficiencies.

“Nokia’s Subscriber Data Management software offers secure, robust connectivity capabilities, while simultaneously streamlining our network services. This allows us to better support our growing 5G networks and capture operational efficiencies. We look forward to developing a new generation of 5G services with Nokia,” said Brendan O’Reilly, CTO, Telefonica UK.

Nokia’s SDM solution currently serve approximately 4.8 billion subscribers and devices around the world.

Telefonica’s SDM is delivered using Nokia’s core engineered systems program for fast deployment and rapid upgrades. The deal is supporting subscriber data management for all Telefonica UK’s 3G, 4G, 5G networks, as well as IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS), Voice over LTE (VoLTE), Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) and Voice over 5G (Vo5G) services; along with the operator’s IoT devices and nationwide Smart Metering. Deployment is expected in the fourth quarter and Nokia will oversee all professional services to complete the migration.

“As we drive cloud-native 5G innovation together, Nokia is pleased to be building on our existing relationship with Telefonica UK by further optimising and securing the company’s networks with Nokia’s software portfolio, and enriching the customer experience,” said Bhaskar Gorti, president of Nokia Software and Nokia chief digital officer.