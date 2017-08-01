du partners with Amazon to boost pre-paid mobile payments in the UAE

UAE based telco, du, has teamed up with international e-commerce giant, Amazon, to launch a new, simplified online payment system for pre-paid mobile customers. The new service will allow du customers to recharge their pre-paid mobile balance at any time, from any location, through the Amazon.ae mobile app on Android and iOS.

The service is also available through desktop and mobile browser via www.amazon.ae.

“At du, customer convenience has always been a priority for us. Together with Amazon, we utilise our collective knowledge, passion and resources to provide customers with innovative next-generation services that elevate their experiences and make life easier. The new online recharge service accessible for du customers through Amazon.ae will offer greater convenience and flexibility for pre-paid mobile transactions. We look forward to witnessing the positive response from all who use the service, and will continue exploring various avenues to drive increased customer satisfaction,” said Anthony Shiner, chief customer and channels officer, du.

Developed to ensure quick and easy contactless payments 24 hours per day, the recharge service is available in English and Arabic languages on Amazon.ae.

“Launching a recharge service on Amazon.ae for du’s pre-paid customers allows us to better serve our customers, providing them with added convenience to make their everyday payments frictionless. We are constantly innovating on behalf of our customers and are committed to offering them an increasingly wide selection of services to make their lives easier,” said Stefano Martinelli, GCC retail director, Amazon.

Customers are required to select the mobile recharge option on the Amazon app or by visiting www.amazon.ae, enter their mobile number, and complete transactions electronically via debit card, credit card, or with an Amazon.ae Gift Card. Alternatively, when recharging on behalf of a friend or family member, customers can simply enter the phone number and enter the desired recharge amount.