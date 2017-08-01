Expereo makes strategic acquisition to ramp up its managed internet services portfolio

Internet, cloud and SD-WAN specialist firm, Expereo, has announced the acquisition of Globalinternet, in a move that will boost its ability to provide managed internet access services.

The acquisition builds upon Expereo’s extensive capabilities in providing managed global internet and network connectivity solutions to its partners.

“It is a natural and exciting move for both companies”, says Irwin Fouwels, CEO of Expereo.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated digital transformation processes where enterprises are revisiting their networking strategies. Having Globalinternet and Expereo’s capabilities combined allows us to support both enterprise customers and managed service provider (MSP) partners efficiently and at scale, benefiting from enhanced internet and cloud access services and a single best-in-class leading digital customer experience,” Fouwels explained.

Globalinternet’s capabilities will bolster Expereo’s rapid growth trajectory, following this year’s earlier acquisition of connectivity intelligence platform, Comsave. The investment evidences the company’s vision supported by APAX Partners, while simultaneously reflecting its ambition to lead a revolution in Global Internet-based networking.

“Joining forces with Expereo will further strengthen and accelerate our digital capabilities in providing managed Internet services, whilst also adding further service options for our customers such as enhanced cloud access services,” says Kees Bos, CEO of Globalinternet.

The rapid adoption of cloud-based applications and SD-WAN technologies puts Internet-based WANs at the center of multinational companies’ business models. Expereo is committed to simplifying the sourcing and management of such network solutions, whilst ensuring exceptional customer experience to cater to the needs of its MSP partners and multinational clients.

“The acquisition of Globalinternet evidences Expereo’s commitment to providing unmatched network connectivity and Cloud access solutions to our customers. We want to ensure that we will continue to earn their confidence by meeting their requests and improving our service capabilities,” concluded Fouwels.